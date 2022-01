It’s a new year… or is it? Going into the third year of the pandemic, time seems to just blend together as our lives have been stuck inside during lockdowns and surges. That can make the living spaces you’ve been staring at since 2020 feel boring and stale. What better way to renew and rejuvenate for 2022 than by refreshing your home décor? That’s why the East Passyunk Community Center Advisory Council is proud to present its first-ever Interior Design Night on January 26, from 7:00-8:30 pm.

