Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks have been picking up steam. It helps that Marvel finished the massive reshoots for Doctor Strange 2, so the usual leakers might have more information to share with fans. We've seen plenty of plot leaks for Multiverse of Madness, and we think we have a general idea of what to expect from this new Avengers adventure. Because make no mistake, Multiverse of Madness might be part of the Doctor Strange franchise, but it'll feature plenty of Avengers. The multiverse is what makes that a certainty, especially with leaks claiming that Marvel wanted to add even more cameos to the movie via reshoots.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO