Two people along the Grand Strand are a little richer after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. A $20,000 winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and a ticket worth $10,000 was sold at the Roadrunner Market on Highway 14 east in Landrum. Each player came within one number of winning the jackpot and matched four white balls and the gold mega ball number. The $20,000 winner added the Megaplier to double their prize. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $347 million.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO