ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Should You Get Your Pet a Friend?

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your pet suffer from separation anxiety? If you been considering getting another animal to keep them company for that...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Pet-Friendly Flavored Bubbles

Blowing bubbles is a fun pastime activity, and with the Dog Soap Bubble in a Peanut Butter Flavor, consumers can now enjoy it with their dogs. You and your pet can run around catching, popping, and tasting the unconventional bubbles outside on your next trip to the dog park or in your backyard.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Mental Health#Separation Anxiety#Socialization
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Who will care for your pet when you die?

The question often doesn't have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time. "A lot more people are...
PETS
Rutland Herald

Don't let your pet get too chubby

So you made a resolution to get your pet in shape, but already it seems a little less important than it did before. I get it. For some reason 2022 feels like it has lasted several years already. Maybe that’s just me, but it seems like it’s wearing thin already. So yes pets live longer, but let’s take a deeper dive into why pets at an ideal body condition score are healthier and happier.
WEIGHT LOSS
Marin Independent Journal

Find the right care for your pet when you’re away

With so many holiday travel plans canceled or delayed (thanks, omicron!), many people are planning (or at least dreaming about) travel opportunities in 2022. For those of us with pets, having a reliable person to care for our animals while we’re away can make or break our travel plans.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
petplace.com

Cleaning Products You Should Never Use Around Your Pets

Did you know that many common household cleaning products harbor harmful chemicals? In fact, the very ingredients that promise great cleaning results can make your furry friends sick. So, in your quest to keep everything smelling fresh and looking sparkling clean, it’s important to make sure that the products you...
PET SERVICES
THV11

Yes, you should avoid contact with pets if you have COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the COVID-19 surge continues to impact the state, there’s growing concern over how the virus is spread. A THV11 VERIFY viewer asked: “If you test positive for COVID and you have pets, should you stay away from them?. As hard as it...
greenville.com

Are You and Your Pets Prepared for Winter?

We’d like to remind pet parents that cold weather conditions can be particularly dangerous for pets. Below are safety tips pet parents should keep in mind as the temperature drops and the snow piles up:. Never let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Sun

How to toilet train your toddler

I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
KIDS
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
PETS
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
wfxb.com

Do Your Habits Change When You’re home Alone?

A recent survey revealed that folks make the most of their alone time when their significant other is away. The things people do the most are making recipes their significant other doesn’t like, watch TV shows they know they hate and have full on conversations with pets. Some even said they talk to themselves.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy