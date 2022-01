NEW YORK: Clean Creatives and the Union of Concerned Scientists released a letter on Wednesday morning calling on PR and creative agencies to drop fossil-fuel clients. The letter, signed by more than 450 scientists, said it is a major challenge to develop meaningful action that can overcome advertising and PR efforts by fossil-fuel companies that "seek to obfuscate or downplay our data and the risk of the climate emergency.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO