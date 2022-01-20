ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLINN, Estonia -- The United States took the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first day of the Four Continents figure skating championships on Thursday, and Japan's Mai Mihara led the women's event. U.S. skaters Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov placed first in the pairs short...

