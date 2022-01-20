ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Walker: Five Piano Sonatas – Steven Beck

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sequence of piano sonatas offers one of the most direct looks into a composer’s most...

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1 (Heide)

Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1: No. 8, Op. 13 ‘Pathetique’; Nos 9-10, Op. 14/1 & 2; No. 13, Op. 27/1. Daniel Heide has made his reputation as a song accompanist and chamber pianist, but time at home during the pandemic led him to return to his roots. He first got to know the Beethoven Piano Sonatas as a child through his musician mother. Red leather-bound volumes of the sonatas were on the sitting room shelf, along with LPs of Maurizio Pollini and Wilhelm Kempff’s Beethoven. As he grew up, he got to know recordings by others: Walter Gieseking, Edwin Fischer, Wilhelm Backhaus. Returning to the sonatas in 2020, Heide immersed himself in their world again. This is his first solo recording.
wfmt.com

C.P.E. Bach: Sonatas & Rondos – Marc-André Hamelin

“A performer of near-superhuman technical prowess” (The New York Times), pianist Marc-André Hamelin is known worldwide for his unrivalled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique in the great works of the established repertoire, as well as for his intrepid exploration of rarities. The music of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach makes complex stylistic demands of the performer like little else of its time; the extraordinary drama and intensity tempered by Enlightenment elegance and the influence of the Baroque. Hamelin’s performances set new standards in this endlessly absorbing repertoire.
classical-music.com

JS Bach: Solo Violin Sonatas & Partitas (Ehnes)

Onyx ONYX4228 141:43 mins (2 discs) Bach’s astonishing versatility as a composer is abundantly evident throughout his career. Two periods, however, stand out: his 27 years in Leipzig during which he wrote his finest choral music, not least the St John and St Matthew Passion settings, and his six years as court musician to Prince Leopold of Cöthen, a time which was arguably the happiest and most creatively satisfying of his life. Devoting himself principally to instrumental music, among much else Bach produced the six Brandenburg Concertos as well as some of his greatest solo works for harpsichord, violin and cello.
classical-music.com

Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3; Ballades, Op. 10 etc (Kantorow)

BIS BIS-2600 (CD/SACD) 85:16 mins. Tchaikovsky Competition winner Alexandre Kantorow has already demonstrated his profound empathy for Brahms in a previous release for BIS which features insightful performances of the B minor Rhapsody and Second Piano Sonata. Here he tackles the more technically and musically demanding Third Sonata, a work which has inspired several distinguished recordings from master pianists such as the late Nelson Freire on Decca and Murray Perahia on Sony. Yet Kantorow fully matches these formidable rivals, presenting an absorbing interpretation that revels in the quasi-symphonic dimensions of Brahms’s piano writing and allows the musical argument to unfold with the maximum degree of spaciousness. Above all, there’s a tremendous depth and beauty of tone to Kantorow’s playing, amply supported by a wonderfully warm recording.
The New Yorker

Chopin’s Nocturnes Are Arias for the Piano

Chopin’s Nocturne No. 7, in C-sharp minor, begins with a low, ashen sound: a prowling arpeggio in the left hand, consisting only of C-sharps and G-sharps. It’s a hollowed-out harmony, in limbo between major and minor. Three bars in, the right hand enters on E, seemingly establishing minor, but a move to E-sharp clouds the issue, pointing toward major. Although the ambiguity dissipates in the measures that follow, a nimbus of uncertainty persists. Something even eerier happens in the tenth bar. The melody abruptly halts on the leading tone of B-sharp while the left hand gets stuck in another barren pattern—this one incorporating the notes D, A, and C-sharp. It’s almost like a glitch, a frozen screen. Then comes a moment of wistful clarity: an immaculate phrase descends an octave, with a courtly little turn on the fourth step of the scale. It is heard only once more before it disappears. I always yearn in vain for the tune’s return: a sweetly murmuring coda doesn’t quite make up for its absence. Ultimate beauty always passes too quickly.
classical-music.com

Towards the Flame – Eccentric Piano Works

Scriabin: 3 Pieces, Op. 45; Piano Sonatas Nos 9 & 10; Vers la flamme, Op. 72; Langgaard: Sponsa Christi taedium vitae; Music of the Abyss; The Flame Chambers. Notwithstanding the album’s subtitle, works by Scriabin and Langgaard do not sound particularly left-field to 21st-century ears, yet in their time they bemused as much as they thrilled. Scriabin in particular garnered a dedicated following among composers such as Kaikhosru Sorabji and Philip Heseltine (Peter Warlock), who discussed his repertoire during their extended correspondence.
classical-music.com

R Fuchs • Kornauth: Violin Sonatas etc

BIS BIS-2574 (CD/SACD) 75:45 mins. Compared to its lustrous-toned violin and cello cousins, the viola’s more subtle and shadowy sound meant that before the mid-20th century, composers of solo chamber music tended to pass it by. That said, Vienna had (and very much still has) a fabulous string-playing tradition and culture, and the works featured here were part of that situation. The best, by far, is Robert Fuchs’s Sonata of 1909.
wfmt.com

Beethoven: The Conquering Hero (Complete Works for Cello and Piano) – Jennifer Kloetzel, Robert Koenig

Jennifer Kloetzel’s lifelong journey with Beethoven began early: she was eight years old when her teacher placed the composer’s second cello sonata on her music stand, opening the door to an odyssey of intrigue and, ultimately, obsession with the composer’s music. Since then, rarely has a day passed without Beethoven being a part of her life. Kloetzel has studied and performed all of the composer’s duos and trios. As founding cellist of the Cypress String Quartet, she spent 20 years rehearsing, performing, and recording the string quartets. She now arrives at a career milestone with this recording of Beethoven’s Complete Works for Cello and Piano. Her performing partner, Robert Koenig, plays on a 19th century Blüthner concert grand piano.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
classical-music.com

Arensky • Shostakovich: Piano Trios etc

Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1; Shostakovich: Piano Trios Nos 1 & 2. Ghosts haunt all three piano trios in this well-planned triptych, even in the one which isn’t a memorial – Shostakovich’s original early work first titled Poeme and celebrating a star-crossed teenage love with Tatyana Glivenko. What connects this, the Arensky C minor Trio and the masterpiece Shostakovich composed just over two decades after his first essay in the format, is the winged delivery of the Korean sisters Soo-Jin (violin) and Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) with the latter’s husband, Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer. The later Shostakovich trio isn’t the usual hard-hitter, at least until we come to the holocaust of Jewish themes at the finale’s heart; the scherzo is fast and light, though with sudden shocks from the swelling grimaces, and in both outer movements the astonishing sophistication of these players registers in split-second drop-backs to pianissimo.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Dueling Pianos to perform Feb. 12

A festive evening of music and fun is coming up on Feb. 12 when the Windom Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors Dueling Pianos at Round Lake Winery. Although the event is more than three weeks away, more than half of the tickets have been sold. People can purchase tickets by stopping at the Windom Area Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Third Avenue and Ninth Street, or going to www.windomchamber.com and clicking on a link for tickets.
Variety

Unique Beatles and John Lennon Items From Julian Lennon’s Collection Up for NFT Auction (EXCLUSIVE)

John Lennon’s coat from the “Magical Mystery Tour” film, his cape from “Help!,” three guitars, and Paul McCartney’s handwritten arrangement notes for “Hey Jude” — all from John’s son Julian’s private collection — are going up for NFT auction on Feb. 7, the first in a series to be rolled out over the coming months. “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” is presented by NFT marketplace YellowHeart and Julien’s Auctions. The auction, the first all-NFT effort mounted by Julien’s Auctions, will open for bidding January 24 and commence in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 10:00 a.m. Pacific...
classical-music.com

Reger: Piano Concerto; Six Intermezzi

Joseph Moog (piano); German Radio Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicholas Milton. Very much in the mould of the Brahms D minor, Reger’s Concerto opens with thundering timpani and wrenching thematic phrases in the strings, and the first solo entry is equally striking in its power and dynamic heft. What’s missing though, among all the rich harmony and romantic fervour, is consistently memorable melodic material and a sense of direction. The more lyrical second theme shows pianist Joseph Moog’s strengths in characterising line and texture, but exposes some unevenness in the tuning and regulation of his instrument.
wfmt.com

Escualo5: Astor Piazzolla

Astor Piazzolla’s music is played in concert halls around the world and has been arranged for the most varied forces: symphony orchestra, string quartet, brass ensemble, mandolin orchestra, and harpsichord. Taking their name from Piazzolla’s Escualo (Shark), the five musicians who make up Escualo5 have a different approach, replicating the formation that Piazzolla performed with for much of his career: bandoneon, violin, piano, guitar, and double bass. The aim isn’t to recreate Piazzolla’s own performances. The members are soloists in their own right, bringing their individual talents as improvisers and arrangers to the recordings.
cbslocal.com

Historic Folsom Piano

Two years ago, a vintage piano was bestowed to Historic Folsom. John and Jim Snook of Snook's Candies & Chocolate Factory gave it a facelift, and it's now sitting outside of the candy shop for everyone and anyone to play. Molly Riehl is meeting up with Jim Snook and folks from Visit Folsom to learn more about the piano and see if we can get anyone to play it for us.
ecrecord.com

Piano students perform at recital

On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, the piano students of Mrs. Michelle Schumacher held a recital. Pictured front row, left to right, Blayke Appert and Ella Vetter; middle row, James Ebel, Colin Turman, Ava Backhaus and Preslee Look; back row, Brooklyn Schumacher, Kaylee Weninger, Robin Huizenga, Mackenzie Hendrickson, Abby Hulm and Sophia Hulm.
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Christmas Piano Party

The piano students of Mrs. Pauline Johnson presented a 2021 Christmas Piano Party on Saturday, December 18, at the New Home Baptist Church in Pisgah, Alabama.Twelve piano students performed. Each student played their favorite Christmas song. There were three piano duets by Piercen Saint of Dutton, Audrey Kennedy of Henagar,…
atchisonglobenow.com

Tom Walker was stunned by the Duchess of Cambridge's piano performance

Tom Walker admits he was "surprised" by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she accompanied his singing with a piano performance at a recent festive carol concert. The singer-songwriter admits that he was "super nervous" about performing with royalty as the pair teamed to play the Christmas single 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' at the Westminster Abbey event last month.
jazztimes.com

Chops: Piano Tuning and Jazz

It could be argued that the most underrecognized person in jazz recording and performance is not the producer, the live sound engineer, or the recording engineer, but the piano tuner. There are no Grammys for tuners, but if the piano’s out of tune, we’re all going to notice.
