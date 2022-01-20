ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startups FlyOnE And Electron Eye Australian Electric Regional Network

Aviation Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo early-stage startups have joined forces to lay the foundations for an on-demand regional air service in Western Australia using small electric aircraft. Perth-based FlyOnE has...

aviationweek.com

Aviation Week

ArianeGroup Bets On Reusability, Crewed Flight Synergy

LYON—ArianeGroup is studying a dual-use second stage for launches of both satellite and crew that will support the European Space Agency’s fledgling reusability strategy. A “smart” reusable second stage could be part of a future space transportation system relying on in-orbit hubs, according to... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Bye Eyes Commuter Market For All-Electric eFlyer 800

Bye Aerospace is studying a 12-seat high-density version of its planned all-electric twin-motor eFlyer 800 for commuter operators. The U.S. startup launched the aircraft in April 2021 as an eight-seater aimed at competing with Textron’s Beechcraft King Air 260 twin-turboprop business aircraft. As an... Subscription Required. Bye Eyes Commuter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

UK Royal Air Force Begins BAe 146 Fleet Retirement

LONDON–The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has begun retiring its fleet of BAe 146 transport aircraft ahead of the arrival of their planned replacements. The RAF’s two BAe 146 Mk.2 aircraft, VIP derivatives of the BAe 146-100, are being preserved at UK museums, while the two BAe 146 Mk.3 aircraft—BAE 146...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Nanoracks, Space 11 Corp. Join To Pioneer Space Entertainment

HOUSTON—Space 11 Corp., an aerospace company focused on the production of space-based entertainment, is partnering with Nanoracks, a commercial space station visionary, to develop an orbital free flyer intended to support space film and television production and serve as a live venue and soundscape... Subscription Required. Nanoracks, Space 11...
HOUSTON, TX
Aviation Week

Webb Telescope Reaches Operational Orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL—A month after launching aboard an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Jan. 24 reached its operational orbit about 940,000 mi. from Earth. At 2 p.m. EST, JWST fired its onboard thrusters for a third and final course correction maneuver since its launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Gates-backed power startup Modern Electron plans more hiring after recent funding round

Bothell-based heat and power startup Modern Electron is planning to boost its headcount this year after raising $30 million in December. Co-founder and CEO Tony Pan said Modern Electron currently has 45 employees but is planning to hit 65 by the end of the year. He added the company is hiring mostly hardware engineering roles, like electrical engineers and mechanical engineers.
BOTHELL, WA
Aviation Week

Airbus Targets Chinese Demand For Storage And Recycling

To capture the emerging demand for aircraft storage, transition and dismantling in China, Airbus is joining forces with specialist Tarmac Aerosave and the city of Chengdu. Airbus is anticipating that the Chinese market will mature as Western markets did. In other words, fleet aging will create needs... Airbus Targets Chinese...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Europe’s Space Industry Sees Crewed Flight Momentum

European players in the space industry have long been desperate to place their astronauts into orbit from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, especially with the termination of the Hermes shuttle program in 1992. With the political environment more strongly encouraging strategic autonomy in... Europe’s Space Industry Sees Crewed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Pandemic Response Reshapes Asia-Pacific Airline Fleets

Asia-Pacific airlines are slowly rebuilding widebody and narrowbody fleets that were decimated by the COVID-19 crisis. Many will look significantly different, however, as the pandemic has transformed the makeup of operating fleets and longer-term aircraft strategies. The region’s airlines have... Pandemic Response Reshapes Asia-Pacific Airline Fleets is part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New...
U.K.
thefastmode.com

Startup Firm Aegiq Raises £1.8m for Quantum Networking

Aegiq has announced that it secured seed investment from an investor syndicate led by High-Tech Gründerfonds, with participation of Deepbridge Capital and business angel investors. Together, with existing funding from Innovate UK, the seed investment brings Aegiq’s total available funding to over £3.5m ($4.8m). Having completed the first closing...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Collins Unveils Advanced Structures, Including Dutch Thermoplastic Unit

Collins Aerospace has created a new business unit, Advanced Structures, that combines the Raytheon Technologies division’s heritage aerostructures and mechanical systems groups under the growing sustainability business mandate. Samir Mehta, president of mechanical systems, announced the move on... Subscription Required. Collins Unveils Advanced Structures, Including Dutch Thermoplastic Unit is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Finland To Sign F-35 Contracts In February

Finland’s government is preparing to sign a letter of offer and acceptance for its future fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35s after a decision to select the fighter went unopposed by competitors. Lauri Puranen, project director for the €9.4 billion ($10.6 billion) budget Finnish HX fighter program, said... Subscription...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Japan Delays H3 Launch

Japan will delay a planned launch of its new H3 rocket due to technical issues with the first stage engine. The H3, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and prime contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, had been scheduled for launch during Japan’s fiscal 2021, which ends in... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Jet Luxe Expands Jet Service To The Americas

Jet Luxe, a private jet service based in Dubai, has announced its expansion to the Americas, with facilities in Miami covering operations and service in North America, Canada and Latin America, which include charter and concierge services for travelers. With the expansion, the company has grown its... Subscription Required. Jet...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

U.S. Astronaut To Fly On Russian Soyuz MS-22

MOSCOW—Frank Rubio is likely to be the first U.S. astronaut to fly on a Soyuz spaceship under the new seat exchange agreement between Roscosmos and NASA, the Russian space corporation reported on Jan 20. If the document is signed, he will take a seat on Soyuz MS-22, which is expected to head for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Former SpaceX engineers announce autonomous electric rail system startup

Three former engineers from Elon Musk’s SpaceX have formed a startup to innovate in the rail transportation market, using electric and autonomous rail carts to shuttle shipping containers to where they need to go. Called Parallel Systems, it closed its Series A funding round with a cool $49.55 million....
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

NRO Awards Five Synthetic Aperture Radar Contracts

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Jan. 20 awarded contracts to five companies to provide synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities as part of the agency’s effort to guide innovation and collect commercial remote sensing capabilities for national security and defense missions. The... Subscription Required. NRO Awards Five Synthetic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

