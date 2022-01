You probably have heard by now that Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. This deal brings several big franchises under Microsoft's wing, such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga, and so many others. Microsoft is no stranger to acquisitions, seeing as how it has already acquired several other studios like Bethesda, Double Fine Productions, and more within the last few years. As such Microsoft and Xbox are shaping up to hold a large part of the gaming market going forward. While the deal isn't expected to close until July 2023, there will be some changes that not only affect Microsoft fans but Nintendo fans as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO