The UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum is due to open in London in spring 2022.The museum, created by the charity Queer Britain, will be located in Kings Cross in north London, in part of a building owned by Art Fund, the national charity for art.It will be a “fully inclusive space that celebrates the stories, people and places that are so intrinsic to the queer community in the UK”, the charity said.Who wants a sneak peek of our new home? Some of our amazing volunteers and trustees were able to stop by and have a look at the space as...

