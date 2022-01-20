ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSU basketball stranded after loss to Alabama, will head straight to Tennessee: report

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

LSU was already dealing with injuries and an frustrating 5th consecutive loss against Alabama, then came the insult of not being able to leave Tuscaloosa at all.

The No. 13 Tigers were forced to return to the team hotel following a 70-67 loss Wednesday evening due to a mechanical issue with the plan they were scheduled to ride back to Baton Rouge, according to reports .

With a quick turnaround before another road matchup against No. 24 Tennessee, that means the team will head directly to Knoxville ahead of Saturday's game. That matchup is set to tip off at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU began its season 12-0, but has now suffered back-to-back defeats and losses in 3 of six games, along with key injuries to guard Xavier Pinson and Darius Days. Wade described his team as "held together by duct tape" currently.

