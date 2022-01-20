ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We have a ways to go in how we support aging Canadians, but for many, getting older can be a great experience

Cover picture for the article'Our spending is way out of line compared to many European and Scandinavian countries which do a much better job of supporting people staying in their own homes,' says advocate. Ramona Kaptyn is an expert at staying active. She swims at her local pool, holds several volunteer positions and...

World Economic Forum

How can we leave widespread poverty behind?

Sweden is a pivotal example of how a country can bring its people above the poverty line, which was set at about $30 a day in 2020. However, even the world's most developed countries are yet to eliminate poverty, with 62% of our population living on less than $10 per day.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic exposed the vulnerability of international students in Canada

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, students in Canadian universities and colleges faced many challenges. Classes moved online, students were asked to leave campus residences and many students lost jobs or faced reduced work hours. While some domestic students could return home, many international students could not go back to their home countries, either because of the cost or because of border restrictions. Roommates in shared dwellings struggled to adhere to proper social distancing measures. Media reports suggested the pandemic had made international students more vulnerable to adverse events and had posed unique challenges for them. In fall...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Nova Scotia’s shift to publicly funded early learning and child care won’t be easy, but it’s critical

On Jan. 14, as part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement, Nova Scotia announced a reduction in child-care fees by 25 per cent retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022 and other related changes that are part of a historic shift in early learning and care in the province. Nova Scotia will see 1,500 new not-for-profit child-care spaces beginning this fall, and the province is implementing a strategy to increase wages for early childhood educators and invest in their tuition and training. These changes are tracking towards a federal vision of $10-a-day quality early learning and care across the country...
KIDS
AFP

93 potential graves found at Canada school site

An Indigenous community in Canada has identified nearly 100 "potential" graves at a residential school site, months after the discovery of hundreds of children's remains at former boarding schools rocked the country. The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) community said on Tuesday that a geophysical survey revealed "93 reflections" with characteristics "indicative of potential human burials" at the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. Investigators "surveyed approximately 14 hectares of the broader 480-hectare site", which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Kamloops -- where the remains of 215 children were found in May. Since May, more than 1,000 anonymous graves have been found near former "Indian residential schools" run by religious groups, shedding light on a dark chapter in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations people.
AMERICAS
NBC News

Covid made millions quit their jobs. Many probably should've stayed put a little longer.

When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

TikTok’s Latest Body Care Trend Is Putting Women At Risk

Twenty-four-year-old Isla remembers the first time she tried a chemical peel on her underarms. "I was scrolling on TikTok and I started seeing this trend where women were using glycolic acid on their underarms to brighten them," she says. "All the comments I saw hailed it as life-changing for hyperpigmentation [darker areas of skin] so I was intrigued and thought it would be fun, and that I'd put it to the test." Isla's DIY beauty treatment was far from enjoyable. "I woke up the next day with redness in both underarm areas and realised my skin had broken out in a blistering rash."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

