ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs coordinator Bieniemy once again hot coach commodity

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWW4x_0drDj7gt00
1 of 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson lasted five seasons in Philadelphia and Matt Nagy just four in Chicago before they ultimately were fired.

That hasn’t diminished the interest teams have in Andy Reid’s offensive coordinators.

Passed over several times for head coaching jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. He spoke virtually with the Jaguars, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Lions about their openings last season, and he’s been in touch with the Broncos about their job this season.

“All of that stuff is going to take care of itself,” he said. “And do not get me wrong, I am blessed and I am fortunate to be a part of that chatter, to be a part of some of the things that are taking place, but right now my focus is to make sure that we are ready to play a 60-minute game where we can go out there and play hard and play fast.”

Despite their disappointing fates, it’s not as if Bieniemy’s predecessors in charge of the Chiefs offense were total failures.

After spending three years in the job as part of Reid’s initial staff in Kansas City, Pederson was plucked away to rebuild the Eagles. He went 7-9 his first season before going 13-3 and winning the Super Bowl in Year 2. Two more playoff appearances followed before a 4-11-1 flop in 2020 led to Pederson’s firing.

Incidentally, he’s interviewed with multiple teams for their current coaching vacancies.

Nagy was fired earlier this month after a rollercoaster ride in Chicago. It included the soaring highs of a 12-4 debut and a pair of wild-card game appearances along with the crushing low of a 6-11 season that led to his ouster.

Pederson and Nagy are just two limbs on the Reid coaching tree, too.

There’s Super Bowl-winning Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who nearly had his injury-filled team in the playoffs again this season. Washington coach Ron Rivera also reached the Super Bowl with Carolina. Brad Childress led Minnesota to the NFC title game and his replacement, current Buffalo coordinator Leslie Frazier, took the Vikings back to the playoffs. Todd Bowles, Pat Shurmur and current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also have had head coaching jobs.

And let’s not forget, Bills coach Sean McDermott got his start working for Reid during his days in Philadelphia.

So why has Reid been so successful at developing assistant coaches?

“First of all,” Bieniemy said, “he’s a father figure. He’s been around a number of years, and he’s very, very consistent in what he does. He does a great job of delegating and making sure that everybody knows exactly what their roles are. But on top of that, he allows you to be yourself. He wants you to be the expert at what you do.

“So, when you have a coach that’s not always just saying, ‘You have to do this,’ or, ‘You have to do that,’ it makes it special,” Bieniemy explained, “because guys can come to work feeling comfortable in their own skin and going out there and perform up to their best capabilities. Then, another thing is there are no egos. We all work together. I think that’s one of the unique parts that makes our coaching staff a very, very strong place, because we all work together. We all get along.”

Perhaps all of that has rubbed off on McDermott, too. His offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, has generated interest and Frazier is again attracting some attention as a head coaching candidate.

Much like Bieniemy, they prefer to keep a low profile and focus solely on Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

“For me, it’s all about the game that we have and that’s how I approached last week leading up to our New England game,” Frazier said, “just making sure I stayed locked in on what we had to get done against that particular time. I’m not the type of person that can divide my mind and switch gears, so I had to stay locked in.”

Perhaps the biggest impediment to Bieniemy landing a top job the past couple of years has been his own success. The Chiefs have reached three straight AFC championship games and two straight Super Bowls, which means they’ve regularly played into February — long past the time most organizations want the hiring process to be complete.

In the eyes of Reid, though, that’s a lousy excuse.

“It disappoints me that someone hasn’t hired him, obviously, because he’s so good,” Reid said. “I’m hoping that takes place this year. But you know the guys, they’re not going to let it be a distraction. They’re going to defer to the team and what that’s all about and then kind of let the chips fall where they may. I’m sure between COVID-19 and our long season it hasn’t been real beneficial for EB in having the opportunity, but I think this year he’s going to end up with one.”

___

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Has Head Coaching Interview On Friday

Over the past few years, no name in coaching has been hotter than Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He received interview requests from nearly every team looking for a new head coach over the past few years. However, his name has been confusingly absent from this coaching cycle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Bieniemy explains Chiefs' RB situation heading into playoff tilt with Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are still sorting out their running back situation ahead of their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City has dealt with some injuries at the running back position of their past few weeks, with their top two options at the position dealing with injuries. After two consecutive days where he was a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 15, Chiefs starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is trending in the right direction.
NFL
KSNT News

Chiefs’ Bieniemy interviews for Broncos job

(KSNT) – Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is could be heading for the Denver Broncos after interviewing for their head coaching vacancy. With 14 years of NFL coaching experience and a history as a former NFL running back, Bieniemy’s name is consistently in the conversation for head coaching vacancies. Two AFC Championships and one Super […]
NFL
Denver Post

Kickin’ It with Kiz: If Eric Bieniemy wanted to be a head coach, he should’ve taken CU gig

What’s your objection to Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy as the next coach of the Broncos? While you disrespect other candidates — and the Broncos do not need another defensive guy as head coach — you’ve not said one word about the best candidate out there. General manager George Paton needs to grab Bieniemy ASAP. He’s from CU, and even Kansas City coach Andy Reid said he cannot understand why Bieniemy hasn’t already become a head coach. Oh, well, you never have anything good to say about anyone, Kiz. So I guess this is par for your course.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
FanSided

Steelers: Did Mason Rudolph take a shot at Ben Roethlisberger?

Current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph shares how he can finally relax and be “the leader he’s always been” at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has all but officially retired, highlighted by his comments on his last regular season game and his nonchalance in his last playoff bout.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Jets#American Football#Ap#Bills#Chargers#Falcons#Lions#Reac
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s Net Worth in 2022

Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022 is $16 million. Tomlin is an American football coach. He’s the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. In addition to this, he is the record holder for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start his NFL coaching career. But for this article, let’s take a closer look at Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy