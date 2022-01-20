ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson on the success Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are having: 'I love it and I hate it'

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who came so close to breaking Randy Moss’ receiving yards record this past season, has had a lot of fun watching two of his former college teammates tearing it up in the NFL this year.

But he also admitted he’s a little jealous of them, too. Talk about some serious FOMO.

Jefferson won a national title at LSU with Joe Burrow as his quarterback and Ja’Marr Chase alongside him in a group of receivers that had a ridiculous amount of success.

Burrow and Chase have had a monster first year together this season in Cincinnati, with Chase setting a rookie record with 266 yards receiving in a win over the Chiefs late in the season and finishing the year with a 1,455 yards. The two also led the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1991 and face the Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday night.

Jefferson is very happy for his teammates but he also joked about how it has hurt to watch them play because he loves those guys.

“I hate it but I love it at the same time,” he told us with a laugh. “Seeing them together and seeing them finishing off what they started at LSU is great to see. Them trusting each other, them putting so much confidence in one another – it’s amazing how much trust Joe really put into Ja’Marr and how good Ja’Marr is to make the play and win those one-on-one battles. I’ve definitely been keeping tabs on them.”

Jefferson joined us this week on USA Today Sports’ show “Sports Seriously” where he talked about his former teammates, how he thinks the 2019 LSU Tigers were the best team in college football history, his relationship with Kirk Cousins, and much more.

Here’s what Jefferson said when asked if that LSU team is the greatest ever:

“Without a doubt,” he said. “If you think about it, we had Joe, we had two guys that just broke the rookie receiving records – you can just end right off that. We had one of the best offenses ever in college football so I believe that statement is correct.”

He also made a special announcement about the work he’s doing with Optimum Nutrition’s Building Better Lives program that has seen he and Davante Adams doing some incredible things for the communities in which they grew up.

You can watch his full interview right here:

CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says the Bengals aren't Cinderella: 'I'm tired of the underdog narrative'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Minutes after Cincinnati Bengals rookie Evan McPherson converted a game-winning, 52-yard field goal to upset the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans, the victors began to jog back to the locker room. "Ya'll gotta stop doubting us. Stop doubting this shit," Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton yelled. "This shit's...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Did Mason Rudolph take a shot at Ben Roethlisberger?

Current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph shares how he can finally relax and be “the leader he’s always been” at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has all but officially retired, highlighted by his comments on his last regular season game and his nonchalance in his last playoff bout.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

