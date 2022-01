It was one of the biggest games of 2021, and surely millions of gamers worldwide enjoyed Hitman 3’s stealth gameplay. Playing as Agent 47, the game featured a globe-trotting story in which you had to take down a series of high-profile targets all over the world. You could resort to using the Hitman’s silenced pistol to finish the job, or setup an accident for your hapless victim… The game began in Dubai, in which you had to assassinate a pair of bad guys inside a skyscraper, with the story continuing in other locations such as an English manor and a nightclub in Berlin, one of the best levels in a Hitman game to date no doubt.

