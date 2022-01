The epic showdown between Uzui and Tanjiro against Daki and Gyutaro is happening next week!. The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 was truly an exciting one as we finally got to see Gyutaro, Daki's brother who is also a powerful demon. However, it looks like we haven't seen everything just yet. A new key visual for the Entertainment District arc hypes up Tengen Uzui's continuing battle against the siblings, but this time, the Sound Hashira has Tanjiro Kamado on his side!

