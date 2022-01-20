ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Show Strong Gains After This Week's Heavy Sell-Off; This Shipping Stock Scores Breakout

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's stock market, following Wednesday's sell-off. Gains of over 1% on all the major indexes mark day one of a new rally attempt. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting a slew of major earnings reports and economic events next week. Dow Jones In...

DailyFx

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly

S&P 500 broke trend support, has 200-day MA in focus. Bonus Chart: Russell 2000 falling out of large congestion pattern. The S&P 500 finally failed a test of support this past week for the first time in quite some time, clearly putting the market on its heels. The break below 4582, the last low on the October 2020 trend-line, provided confirmation that more selling was likely on the way.
Investor's Business Daily

Tenet Healthcare, AIG Lead 5 Resilient Stocks In Market Correction

American International Group (AIG) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are among this week's top stocks to watch, along with Williams Cos. (WMB), Southern Copper (SCCO) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Tenet stock and the other leaders to watch are showing relative price strength as the stock market heads south into a correction....
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Investor's Business Daily

Netflix Stock Crashes As Investors Head For The Exits After Earnings Report

Netflix stock lost more than one-fifth of its value on Friday after the internet television network missed its own target for new subscribers in the fourth quarter and guided much lower than views for the current quarter. On the stock market today, Netflix stock tumbled 21.8% to close at 397.50,...
