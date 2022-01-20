Castle Morihisa - Reveal Trailer

The end of the world was a busy time. An invading alien army knocked over the planet’s defenses and laid waste to anything that even smelled like resistance, crushing the Earth with hordes of disposable monstrosities. While the combined forces of Earth’s armies were little more than a pleasant workout for the overlord Mental’s forces, “Serious” Sam Stone was another thing entirely. One encounter after another ended in defeat for the invaders until finally Mental blew up the planet by punching it in the face with the moon, but not before Serious Sam went wandering through time. While the final confrontation has been on hold since Serious Sam 2 got cut short way back in 2005, the last several games have been set on Earth as it tried its best to resist the inevitable. Between Serious Sam: BFE and Serious Sam: Planet Badass it would seem that just about everything that could be told had been but, no, there’s still room for a short story or two. “Story” being loosely defined in this case as “…and then Serious Sam went to Siberia and blew up everything.”

