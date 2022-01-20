Castle Morihisa - Reveal Trailer

Take a look at the reveal trailer for Rogue Command, an upcoming real-time strategy game, featuring roguelike and deckbuilding elements, where you command Engineer, a sentient A.I. leading a robotic uprising against the Planetary Core Extractor Company. In Rogue Command, build a base from scratch in procedurally generated battlefields across a star system featuring 16 planet biomes, explore, harvest resources, and build an army. Rogue Command arrives on PC via Steam Early Access in Q3 2022, with a console and Mac version launching alongside the PC's 1.0 release in 2023.
