ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Castle Morihisa - Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for a look at gameplay from Castle Morihisa, the tactical roguelike deck...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

New 'BIGBUG' Trailer Reveals a Pastel Robot Uprising

From the mind of Academy Award-nominated director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amelie), who has not been behind a full feature film since 2013, comes an upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie BIGBUG, which has just gotten a new trailer showcasing its futuristic style, which brings to mind the dystopian series Black Mirror meets the 2018 videogame Detroit: Become Human.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Rune Factory 5 limited edition and new trailer revealed

Along with a brand new trailer, Marvelous Europe has just announced the details of the Rune Factory 5 limited edition, and the digital edition as well. The Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe edition will retail for £59.99/€69.99 and include a digital copy of the game alongside The Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfits Set. Additionally, anyone pre-ordering either the Digital or the Digital Deluxe Edition via the Nintendo eShop will receive The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set, based on Forte and Kiel’s beach outfits from Rune Factory 4, as well as the New Ranger Care Package Item Pack.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Infernax - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Infernax, the retro-style RPG, launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, demons you'll encounter, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Look At Crafting And Open Areas

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 28. That’s not far away at all. Will the formula shake-up from the standard treatment prove to be a success? While that remains to be seen, a trailer unveiled today gives prospective players a taste of some of the experiences they can expect to see in the latest Pokémon entry. While it’s been already relayed that the game won’t be a “true” open world, it looks like the colorful little critters do roam free in various areas. Check out the full trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Fantasy#Feudal#Roguelike
sirusgaming.com

Space Bullet Hell Shooter SHINORUBI Launch Trailer Revealed

Developer Last Boss 88 Studio has released the launch trailer for Shinorubi. The game, which enters Steam Early Access on January 20th, 2022, is a bullet-hell vertical arcade shooter with lots of action and replayability due mostly to numerous mods, as well as ultra HD graphics. About Shinorubi. From the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rogue Command - Reveal Trailer

Take a look at the reveal trailer for Rogue Command, an upcoming real-time strategy game, featuring roguelike and deckbuilding elements, where you command Engineer, a sentient A.I. leading a robotic uprising against the Planetary Core Extractor Company. In Rogue Command, build a base from scratch in procedurally generated battlefields across a star system featuring 16 planet biomes, explore, harvest resources, and build an army. Rogue Command arrives on PC via Steam Early Access in Q3 2022, with a console and Mac version launching alongside the PC's 1.0 release in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crossfire: Legion - Reveal Trailer

Take a look at Crossfire: Legion, the upcoming real-time strategy game that heads to Early Access in Spring 2022. Players may register for a chance to participate in the Beta Test which will be available ahead of its Early Access release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Trailer Reveals Upcoming Hero Wuchen’s Gameplay

More information in regards to Wuchen, the next character introduced for developer 24 Entertainment’s Naraka Bladepoint, has been revealed. First revealed last month, fans have been waiting for information on how the character is going to play in the game. Now, 24 Entertainment has finally showcased the upcoming character in action via a new skill preview video on YouTube (embedded below). The videos show Wuchen in action against various other characters in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

Kirby And The Forgotten Land Release Date, New Trailer Revealed

One of Nintendo's first big releases of 2022 is Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch, and now the game has a release date and a new trailer. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on March 25, Nintendo has announced. A new trailer also has also been released that shows off some of the incredible-looking levels and Kirby's unique abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Ice Cold Carnage in New Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Reveal Trailer

The end of the world was a busy time. An invading alien army knocked over the planet’s defenses and laid waste to anything that even smelled like resistance, crushing the Earth with hordes of disposable monstrosities. While the combined forces of Earth’s armies were little more than a pleasant workout for the overlord Mental’s forces, “Serious” Sam Stone was another thing entirely. One encounter after another ended in defeat for the invaders until finally Mental blew up the planet by punching it in the face with the moon, but not before Serious Sam went wandering through time. While the final confrontation has been on hold since Serious Sam 2 got cut short way back in 2005, the last several games have been set on Earth as it tried its best to resist the inevitable. Between Serious Sam: BFE and Serious Sam: Planet Badass it would seem that just about everything that could be told had been but, no, there’s still room for a short story or two. “Story” being loosely defined in this case as “…and then Serious Sam went to Siberia and blew up everything.”
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Destiny 2 trailer reveals the Witch Queen's domain

Aspiring astronauts that are particularly fond of looting and shooting will be happy to know that a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came out Tuesday. Savathûn’s Throne World, an oh-so-appropriate title for the trailer, goes a bit into what players can expect from the expansion. Savathûn seems none too thrilled that Guardians are poking her majesty’s neck of the woods, as every nook and cranny appears to be rife with danger. Not that we’d expect the abode of an evil space monster to be all that welcoming, mind you.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble trailer & first gameplay video revealed

Following the reveal in last week’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Bandai Namco shared a first look at a new gameplay video and trailer for the upcoming battle royale title, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. Ultra Rumble is a 24-player team-based battle royale, where players take on different My Hero Academia...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Songs Of Glimmerwick’ first trailer revealed

A new game by the developers of Eastshade, Songs Of Glimmerwick, has been announced with its first trailer. This new game by Eastshade Studios describes itself as a story-driven RPG with farming sim elements. In the trailer, the main character takes over a botanical garden with the help of their magical powers. Whether conjuring a cloud to help water the crops or enchanting a hoe to till the soil for you, magic makes building the garden easier in Songs Of Glimmerwick.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

New Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Fight Trailer Revealed

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax sees the return of a beloved PS3 classic onto modern platforms, with a PS4 launch coming on March 17, 2022. After just recently being announced, we’ve gotten our first new trailer which includes a much more in-depth look at the action packed fighting gameplay you’ll be able to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Gorgeous VR Adventure Unbinary Reveals New Trailer

We’ve got another trailer for the gorgeous upcoming VR adventure, Unbinary. The new footage introduces us to a new character, a sarcastic AI known as Webby. Unbinary caught our attention last year for its striking hand-painted style and unique concept, in which players prepare to audit Webby and ensure she’s ready for a demanding job – to rule Earth.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy