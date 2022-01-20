The surpsing way Marilyn Monroe supported Ella Fitzgerald

Related
When Marilyn Monroe learned she was underpaid, she had a bold response
When Marilyn Monroe discovered her costar was being paid more than three times more than her, she said no more. Experts now say this is an early instance of Time's Up. Tune in Sunday at 9 p.m. ET to watch CNN's new series "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe."
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Marilyn Monroe, Joltin' Joe and more: 14 iconic photos taken on January 14
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were marriedn a civil ceremony at San Francisco City Hall on Jan. 14, 1954. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were captured from that date.
Marilyn Monroe's close friend weighs in on her death
"'The Cubans weren't there. The Kennedys weren't there," Marilyn Monroe's friend Amy Greene said of Monroe's tragic death. Don't miss "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe" on CNN this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
SFGate
Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time to Die’ and Playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
When Cary Joji Fukunaga offered Ana de Armas a part in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” she was, naturally, excited. But she was also hesitant. “I loved working with Daniel Craig on ‘Knives Out’ and I wanted to work with Cary and even a tiny part in a James Bond film will make you known globally,” says the Cuban-born actress. “All of those were magnets to me.”
Marilyn Monroe wanted to be a mother
In the summer of 1957, Marilyn Monroe discovers she's pregnant. "She wanted to be a mom. I think she wanted to love a baby," said actress Mira Sorvino in CNN's new series "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe." "I think she wanted to move forward with her life out of just being this poster girl and being a woman who chooses to be a mother, chooses a family."
tvinsider.com
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe
Reclaiming the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe, a woman ahead of her time. SUNDAY: A four-part docuseries about the immortal sex-symbol movie star begins with back-to-back episodes, tracing the journey of Norma Jeane Mortenson into the exotic and troubled icon Marilyn Monroe. The opening hour depicts her first encounters with Hollywood’s studio system, and the second finds her overcoming an early sex scandal (a nude calendar photo) to become a major star who was unafraid to leverage her sexuality and popularity.
heraldsun.com
What to Watch Sunday: Marilyn Monroe documentary series starts on CNN
The Real Murders of Atlanta (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series portrays the homicide cases that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases.
CNN’s Marilyn Monroe Docuseries Is Ridiculously Reductive
Marilyn Monroe was a timeless beauty, a great movie star, a gifted comedian, and a complicated human being whose personal and professional struggles played out in the harsh glare of Hollywood’s spotlight. Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, however, cares little for Monroe’s complexity. Per its title, CNN’s four-part docuseries (Jan. 16) about the actress’ life and career aims to rewrite Monroe’s legacy, recasting her as a figure who wasn’t a passive, tragic victim but, instead, was a fighting feminist trailblazer who stood up to a misogynistic, paternalistic culture that sought to bring her low. That was, in part, true, although this non-fiction affair’s praise is so uniformly insistent that it ultimately plays as a one-note agenda-driven work intent on reimagining and celebrating the icon in inflated, and distinctly modern, #MeToo fashion.
Vanity Fair
Marilyn Monroe Was “Never a Victim”: Seven Ways She Masterminded Her Career
Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe’s death, the blond bombshell is still remembered as a tragic figure—a passive victim of a patriarchal Hollywood. But as Monroe’s friend, 92-year-old Amy Greene, tells us, “She was never a victim, sweetheart. Never in a million years. She was a young, vital woman who loved life, loved parties, and had a good time.”
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Interlochen Collection: Ella Fitzgerald's legacy at Interlochen
Founded in 1993, the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation seeks to help people in many ways. The Foundation not only offers grants to support those who need medical and dental care, but it also regularly awards scholarships to music students. The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation Scholarship has supported dozens of Interlochen...
Marietta Daily Journal
What’s on TV this week: Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Obama, dinosaurs, Duran Duran and more
Hello, Norma Jeane: The four-part docuseries “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” takes a fresh look at the life and career of Hollywood’s most iconic star. Jessica Chastain narrates. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN; concludes Jan. 23. A teen’s new BFF comes with some serious red flags in the new...
Marietta Daily Journal
What’s on TV This Week: Janet Jackson, Lisa Ling, Marilyn Monroe and more
The five-part docuseries “Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress” profiles female refs, coaches and other women carving out careers for themselves in the male-dominated world of pro football. Anytime, Peacock. Goodbye, Norma Jeane: “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe,” the four-part profile of the screen icon, concludes with back-to-back...
