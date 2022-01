BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lawyer for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces four felony charges, wants any trial against her to be over before her next election in June. So how fast can the court move? WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren has new analysis and an update from the U.S. Attorney bringing the high-profile case. Both Mosby and her attorney A. Scott Bolden have been visible in proclaiming her innocence, a rare move by most defendants under federal indictment. While U.S. Attorney Erek Barron will not comment on open investigations, including Mosby’s, Hellgren reports he defended the integrity of his office. Barron...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO