ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas A&M offer Dallas 4-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas A&M has extended an offer to Dallas South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas. Thomas is the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 14 cornerback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media...

www.on3.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

2023 EDGE Colton Vasek talks junior day, Texas offer

The last time 2023 Austin (Texas) Westlake EDGE Colton Vasek was at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, he was helping the Chaps defeat Vandegrift High School 70-7 in the UIL 6A Division II quarterfinals. The On3 Consensus four-star played that game without a Texas offer. During his next trip to the Forty Acres for Saturday's junior day, Steve Sarkisian and staff made sure he returned home with one in hand. Inside Texas caught up with Vasek for his review of the day.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Four-star TE Luke Hasz commits to Arkansas

Four-star tight end Luke Hasz of Bixby (Okla.) has committed to Arkansas— choosing the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder was formerly committed to Oklahoma, but backed off of his pledge on December 4th. Arkansas coaching staff played a big role in Hasz’s decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
On3.com

CBS Sports ranks top-20 players who chose college football return over NFL

While many college football standouts made the decision to forego their remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, there are some big-name players who made the decision to put off the NFL another year and return for another collegiate season. As players such as South Carolina quarterback Spencer...
NFL
On3.com

George Kliavkoff on his approach to Pac-12, college football

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has a simple approach to leading his conference. In a Friday appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, the commissioner said he tries to be as honest as possible with everyone. “I want to be transparent about what I see,” Kliavkoff said. “I do take a different...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: USC transfer Jaxson Dart shares photos in Ole Miss uniform

USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart shared photos of himself wearing an Ole Miss uniform Saturday via Twitter. Dart and Trojans teammate Michael Trigg are reportedly deciding between the Rebels and Oklahoma as a transfer destination. Two of the photos show Dart in a full Ole Miss football uniform, pads and...
NFL
On3.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr. provides elite efficiency for Liam Coen and Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the most efficient player in college football. The 224-pound tailback out of McDonough (Ga.) Ola has held that title for two years now. Success rate is an advanced statistic in football that measures if an offense is staying ahead of the chains. To have a successful play, offenses must gain 50 percent on needed yards on first down, 70 percent of the needed yards on second down, and 100 percent of the needed yards on third/fourth down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Cornerbacks#American Football#Thankful Blessed#Notre Dame#Oklahoma State#Dallas South Oak Cliff#Harvard#Chambers#Tcu#Scouting
On3.com

Former Miami defensive line coach set to be hired by Duke

The Duke Blue Devils are expected to hire former Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach, Jess Simpson, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday afternoon. He had previously spent two years as the defensive line coach of the Atlanta Falcons. While with the Falcons, he helped their defense ranked ninth...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Cleansing the USC offense

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The frustration: Man, the frustration level of USC Trojans fans and the media directed at former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, now the OC and quarterback coach at West Virginia, was about as intense as it gets. It was so intense that it “almost” overlooked the glaring deficiencies of the Trojans’ Swiss cheese defense, which had enough holes in it that it just seemed like the defense was made in Wisconsin. The frustration – Part 2: Needless to say, a major overhaul was needed on both sides of the ball. In other words, the Trojans’ program needed a thorough cleansing, a football program’s version of colonic hydrotherapy – not to mention a new head coach that could oversee the renaissance of a once proud and storied football program. At a season-ending 4-8 mark and in the eyes of USC fans and followers, the nightmare 2021 campaign was a massive reflection of chaos, mutiny, and incompetence by the former Clay Helton regime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Appalachian State trolls Michigan in hilarious fashion

Where were you on Sept. 1, 2007? Appalachian State fans likely remember. Many were in Ann Arbor, Mich. That’s a date Mountaineers faithful will likely never forget. It’s when they defeated Michigan 34-32 at The Big House. So when Delta tweeted “Name a city that changed your life,”...
On3.com

WATCH: Evan McPherson makes NFL history with game-winning field goal

It’s official. For the first time in 33 years, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC championship game. The Bengals were able to take down the Tennessee Titans on the road in a hard-fought defensive matchup. While many in the game will highlight the impressive performance by Cincinnati’s quarterback Joe Burrow while under constant duress, the performer of the game has to be rookie kicker Evan McPherson.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy