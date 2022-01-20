311 Announce Spring Tour Dates and ‘311 Day’ Details

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional come together for a new Co-Headlining “Surviving The Truth” Tour set to kick off on February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour will support Dashboard’s latest release “All The Truth I Can Tell” which will be released February 22, which will give fans in Albuquerque only 2 days to learn the lyrics so they can scream along in the seats. There will be one date in February and the remaining will be in March, making their way through hot spots in the US, such as Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. The bands will have Sydney Sprague as the opening act while on tour. Presale starts on January 13 and general sales start on January 14.

