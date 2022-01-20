ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
311 Announce Spring Tour Dates and ‘311 Day’ Details

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“311 Day” always falls on March 11, and the band is planning a two-night Las Vegas stint in honor of the holiday. Reggae-influenced alternative rock band 311 always does it up big for “311 Day,” which takes place on March 11, each year. Now, the band has announced details for its...

treblezine.com

Drug Church share new single “World Impact,” announce spring tour

On March 11, Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene—one of our most anticipated albums of the year (so far)—via Pure Noise. After releasing two singles, “Million Miles of Fun” and Essential Track “Detective Lieutenant,” they’ve shared a third: “World Impact.” Hear it below. The group is also touring this spring. Take a look at their upcoming dates.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces Spring Tour Supporting PARKWAY DRIVE

The Black Dahlia Murder will return to the road supporting Parkway Drive this spring. The tour will run from May 8 through June 5 with additional support provided by Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns. See all confirmed dates below. Comments the band, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder are...
ROCK MUSIC
q106fm.com

Parkway Drive announces North American tour dates

Parkway Drive is hitting the road this spring. The Australian metalcore outfit has announced a North American tour, set to kick off May 8 in Baltimore. The bill will also include Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14, at...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional Announce Spring 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional come together for a new Co-Headlining “Surviving The Truth” Tour set to kick off on February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour will support Dashboard’s latest release “All The Truth I Can Tell” which will be released February 22, which will give fans in Albuquerque only 2 days to learn the lyrics so they can scream along in the seats. There will be one date in February and the remaining will be in March, making their way through hot spots in the US, such as Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. The bands will have Sydney Sprague as the opening act while on tour. Presale starts on January 13 and general sales start on January 14.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Girl Talk Adds New Dates To Upcoming Spring 2022 Tour

Gregg Gillis, better known as Girl Talk is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His specialties are mashups and digital sampling. Instruments that he tends to use for his work are his laptop, sampler and turntables. Some popular releases of his include the following tracks: “This is the Remix,” “Give Me a Beat,” “What It’s All About,” “Shut the Club Down” and “Hands in the Air.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Baroness Reschedule ‘Your Baroness’ Tour Dates To Spring 2022

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases resulting from the new Omicron variant has continued to make people increasingly uncertain about what the future will hold with regard to Covid safety. As a result, many concerts and tours scheduled in the near future have been rescheduled or cancelled either because performers were infected or out of caution. The latest band to take such precautionary measures has been Georgia metal band, Baroness.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SUICIDE SILENCE, CARNIFEX & LORNA SHORE Announce Spring Tour

Suicide Silence and Carnifex will team up this Spring for their Chaos & Carnage Tour. The tour will also feature Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker, and Distant to really make sure that every city is properly leveled. "For over 2 decades it's been deeply humbling to see how...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Amorphis announce North American Spring Tour w/ Sylvaine and Hoaxed

Amorphis are gearing up for their new album, Halo, out February 11th via Atomic Fire Records. These Finnish metal giants will be celebrating the new album by embarking on a North American Spring Tour. Joining them on the trek will be Sylvaine, marking her first-ever North American Trek, along with Hoaxed. The Halo North American Tour is scheduled to kick off on April 13th in New York City and will run through May 12th in Baltimore, MD.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Clutch Announce Tour Dates With Eyehategod and The Sword

Clutch have announced a spring headline tour of the U.S. and Canada. Support on the first leg of the trek will come from Eyehategod and Tigercub; support on the second leg will come from The Sword and Nate Berman. Dates are below (via Lambgoat):. dates w/ Eyehategod and Tigercub. 3/16...
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

Relief Records Announce February US Tour Dates

Green Velvet’s Relief Records hits the US for a 10 date tour in February 2022, with Mihalis Safras and Eskuche bringing their cutting-edge blend of house and techno to some of the country’s hottest clubs. Established in 1993 by legendary DJ and producer and electronic pioneer Green Velvet,...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Charley Crockett Announces Spring Tour Ahead Of Stagecoach Appearance

After a true breakout 2021, Charley Crockett has announced a month-long coast-to-coast headlining tour leading up to his return to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on April 29th. Crockett released two albums in 2021 - 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand and Music City USA - and had across the board success. Crockett won “Emerging Act of the Year” at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards and made his Austin City Limits TV debut a month later. He received billboards in Times Square from Spotify and CMT, performed at several top tier festival including Austin City Limits and Merlefest, and was featured in an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Music City USA stayed at #1 on the Americana radio charts for six straight weeks and the album debuted on 14 different Billboard charts.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Slipknot Announces ‘Knotfest Roadshow 2022’ Tour Dates

Slipknot has detailed the first two legs of its Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour dates. The Iowa-bred masked heavy metal rockers will perform 40 shows between March 16th and June 18th, joined by In This Moment, Cypress Hill, Jinjer, and Ho99o9 on select dates. Slipknot will kick off the first stretch...
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Slipknot Announce Tour Dates with In This Moment, Jinjer and Cypress Hill

Slipknot have announced two 2022 “Knotfest Roadshow” tour legs, with support from In This Moment, Jinjer and Cypress Hill. Corey Taylor and the masked Slipknot crew have announced two North American “Knotfest Roadshow” tour legs taking place later this year. The first tour leg will bring support from In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg will welcome Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Rage Against the Machine Postpone 2022 Spring Tour

Rage Against the Machine are shifting their much-anticipated 2022 reunion tour dates. Another day, and another round of tour postponements. It seems that as soon as one band announces a 2022, another band postpones their 2022 dates, as the pandemic rages on. On the subject of “raging,” Rage Against the...
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Acacia Strain Announce Rescheduled “Wormwood” Tour Dates

The Acacia Strain have announced a three-run batch of shows which will find them performing their 2010 album “Wormwood” in its entirety on select dates. That trio of live appearances are rescheduled stops for the shows the trek the band were forced to postpone late last year amid a positive COVID-19 case within their touring party. These new dates will feature opening sets from Undeath and Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean.
AMITYVILLE, NY
The Oklahoman

Nature & You: Loons seek refuge on ice-free lakes Oklahoma lakes

If, perchance, you have had the opportunity to do some tent camping and canoeing in The Great North Woods in the vicinity of the U.S.-Canada border, then you have experienced first-hand knowledge of how the phrase "crazy as a loon" came to be. The territorial/courtship call of this unique bird sounds not unlike some maniacal hysteria. You would be mistaken, however, if you were to assume this bird never makes an appearance in central Oklahoma. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTTS

Turnpike Troubadours announce new 2022 tour dates

The Turnpike Troubadours reunited late last year after a two-year hiatus. Back in November, the band announced a now sold-out show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 14; and now the group has announced additional 2022 tour dates. Turnpike Troubadour will play two shows at Cain’s Ballroom in...
TULSA, OK

