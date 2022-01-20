ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

By Nik Rivers
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last...

wibx950.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Sanders talks Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes on 'The Herd'

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on tap this weekend, and the Buffalo Bills are hoping to make their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. If they are going to make that happen, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders figures to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Pat Mahomes
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New York Giant#Super Bowl Mvp#Pro Bowler#Sports Illustrated#Espn
the buffalo bills

NFL game predictions | Bills vs. Chiefs | Divisional Round

This is a rematch from a game earlier this season that the Bills won on the Chiefs' home field. The Bills and Chiefs are both coming off impressive victories. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lit up their opponents last week, but this is a big step up for both in terms of defenses. The Bills have the top-ranked defense in the league and built their pass rush in the offseason to beat Mahomes. The Chiefs defense isn't as good, but it played much better over the course of the second half of the season. The Chiefs love to blitz, which will leave Allen free to run and make throws on the run. I think that will be the difference here. The Bills behind Allen will win a fun shootout for the ages.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

Manning-Brady 2.0? Why Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen could be AFC’s next great QB rivalry

Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star. Patrick Mahomes can’t seem to avoid Josh Allen. Josh Allen can’t seem to avoid Patrick Mahomes. The two quarterbacks and their respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, will meet Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. It’s their fourth meeting in two seasons and the stakes couldn’t be much bigger.
NFL
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy