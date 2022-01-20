The surpsing way Marilyn Monroe supported Ella Fitzgerald

Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her in her films. The 'Being the Ricardos' actress - who has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with spouse Keith Urban - revealed her teenage child has been making her own amateur movies since she was eight years old, but despite her own glittering career, the Oscar-winning star admitted the youngster doesn't want to involve her in her projects.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO