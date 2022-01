NEW YORK (January 18, 2022) – UNICEF has signed several long-term agreements (LTA) with suppliers for the procurement of the new antiviral medicine Molnupiravir. UNICEF procurement of Molnupiravir is dependent on clinical recommendations, regulatory approvals and compliance with UNICEF quality assurance requirements. In December, the US Food and drug administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of Molnupiravir in the treatment of COVID19 in certain patients. Molnupiravir is currently under assessment by WHO.

