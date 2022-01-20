ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That’ Vomit Scene Was Semi-Real

By Sophia June
NYLON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That gets messier each week. This week, we’re talking about a literal mess of vomit, namely, Sarah Jessica Parker’s. Executive producer and writer Michael Patrick King went on the And Just Like That…The Writers Room podcast and shared that SJP projectile yacked...

