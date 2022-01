Cost of living in the U.S. is getting higher and higher, as inflation pushes up the prices of everything from food to gas. According to a recent Ipsos poll, more than two thirds of people around the world are feeling the squeeze, and low income households are feeling it the most. Garrett Boorojian, Managing Partner at WaveCapital Partners, breaks down some of the factors driving cost of living and how to adjust your budget accordingly.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO