ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shares sweet final text he sent her before he died

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Los Angeles memorial service for Bob Saget, the comedian and actor’s wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, was shocked by how many people told her they had recently spoken with her husband. “There were a lot of people there, and every single person was pretty much like,...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Closer Weekly

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo, Daughters Are ‘Devastated’ After Death: He ‘Was My Absolute Everything’

Late actor Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, is mourning the loss of her late husband, calling him her “whole heart.”. “Bob was my absolute everything,” she said in a statement obtained by In Touch on Monday, January 10. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Chicago

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to the late comedian on Saturday, her first time speaking out since his death. Rizzo said, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
TMZ.com

Bob Saget's Widow, Kelly Rizzo, Issues First Remarks Since Death

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is speaking out for the first time since her husband's death -- and her tribute to him is both heartbreaking and touching. Kelly took to IG Saturday with a lengthy statement, which was attached to a photo of her and Bob. She writes, "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Reveals the Most 'Difficult' Part of Her Grieving Process

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up and revealing the most "difficult" part of her grieving process thus far. Rizzo sat down for an NBC News interview on the Today show and spoke with co-host Hoda Kotb about how she has been handling things since Saget's untimely death. "Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him," the 49-year-old confessed. "So, that's been difficult but also wonderful at the same time."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Hoda Kotb
fox40jackson.com

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo reveals what the comedian was like when he wasn’t in the spotlight

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo opened up about what the comedian was like in private during her first interview since his death. “Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?” Hoda Kotb asked Rizzo in an interview set to air on the “Today” show Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘AFV’ Will Pay Tribute to Bob Saget With Weekly Segment Throughout Season 32 (EXCLUSIVE)

“AFV,” the family TV institution that Bob Saget helped launch in 1989, will pay tribute to its original host for the rest of the season with a regular segment showcasing memorable moments from his time on the ABC series. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” honored its original emcee in its Jan. 16 episode, a week after Saget’s death at the age of 65. But executive producer Vin Di Bona decided earlier this week that there was too much prime PG-rated Saget material in the vault from his eight-year run not to share more on the air. “I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy