Many of us are still processing Bob Saget’s death, though none are feeling his loss more than those who knew him the best. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, has reflected heavily on the loss and is choosing not to look at the situation as their family being “robbed” of time. She has also received tremendous support from her late husband’s friends and colleagues. Candace Cameron Bure, who has remembered her Full House dad in a myriad of ways, is one of the many to reach out to Rizzo during this time. Now, she and Saget’s other longtime friend, John Mayer, have found a truly awesome way to support his legacy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO