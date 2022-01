As we head into 2022, everyone from housing analysts, mortgage lenders, real estate agents, buyers and sellers are wondering: When will there be a return to “normal”? Terms like “unprecedented” are frequently used to describe what has been happening in the market, but after several years of consistently rising prices and low inventory, guess what: This is normal, and there’s no imminent correction. The factors that have come together to create the current market scenario did not happen overnight, this has been years in the making. If you walk 20 miles into the forest, you can’t walk out in five.

