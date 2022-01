Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 are seemingly harder to come by than they were in previous chapters. However, if you’re is lucky enough to find one, you’ll notice that the machine certainly doesn’t work like your typical Vending Machines. Instead, these machines ask that you “roll the dice” and give up gold for an item at random. Although that may seem like an enticing wager, it is rare that players will find this type of vending machine directly after flying in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO