Not until today had I never heard of this business, but had no idea they were the highest valued company in Montana. How was I supposed to know?. I came across an investing TikTok account called NTHInvesting, and they had a whole series about the Highest Valued Company by State. I expected to see a company like SIMMS or even Kenyon Noble as the pick, but it has come to my attention that there is a company that has over one billion dollars of sales annually. The company is also located in the small town of Lewistown, Montana.

LEWISTOWN, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO