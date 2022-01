Although he’s acted in dozens of films and has traveled far and wide, Randall Oliver feels most at home with his wife on his ranch in Topsey and in the surrounding region. Randall and his wife, Michelle, live in the house next to the old store in Topsey and own the two buildings. When he is not on set, shooting scene in western films or other faith-based movies, he is at home in Central Texas, taking care of his property and running his lawn care business.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO