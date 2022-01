As a new growing season approaches, we would like to again show our support and appreciation for Southwest Iowa farmers and ranchers. On Thursday February 3rd, we would like to invite you to our Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Cass County Community Center for dinner and entertainment with comedian Willie Farrell. Doors open for social hour at 6, Dinner at 7 and Comedy starts at 8p. It is FREE to area Farmers and our thank you for everything you do! Fill out the form to let us know you will be attending, reserve up to 2 spots for you and your guest. Come ready to laugh and have a great night out!

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO