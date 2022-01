【GameLook Zhuangao, do not reprint without authorization!】. GameLook Report / For many game industry peers, 2021 can be said to be a year of coexistence of challenges and opportunities, and some or even most developers may feel more pressure than ever before. The tightening of market supervision on a global scale, the entry of the market into the stock stage, and the soaring cost of purchases have all brought new problems to the new stage of game development, distribution and operation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO