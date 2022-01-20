ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rovio launches Angry Birds Journey worldwide

Cover picture for the articleRovio has launched the latest entry in the Angry Birds series, Angry Birds Journey, featuring the return of slingshot gameplay. This entry is the first in seven years to use the slingshot puzzle game genre since a departure to and exploration of other genres. Its official release has come more than...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
WYTV.com

Best Angry Birds plush toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. During the 2010s, Angry Birds rose from obscure iOS games to become a dominant media franchise. While the game may be less popular today than it was at its height of fame, it nevertheless continues to be a popular symbol for children and adults. Now you can have your own Angry Birds plush toys.
wccbcharlotte.com

What The Tech: App Of The Day, Angry Birds

CHARLOTTE, NC — I’m not much of a smartphone game fan. Aside from the Sudoku game on my phone, I’m pretty game-less. But back when I first got an iPhone in 2009, I downloaded Angry Birds. That was the first gaming app to hook people into playing for hours at a time, slingshotting angry red and yellow birds into structures where little green pigs lived. You’re probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you’re like most people who haven’t played it in the last few years, you are missing out on a new(ish) version of the app.
PC Magazine

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Launches Worldwide on March 25

Today, Nintendo revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch worldwide on March 25, and it's an important Switch release for two key reasons. The first reason is the fact Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first 3D action platformer game in the main Kirby series, placing the pink hero on a similar footing to Mario in his main series. Nintendo emphasizes this in a new teaser trailer released for the game today, which you can watch below.
pocketgamer.com

Angy Birds Journey interview: Timo Pietilä and Sandro Kvlividze dicuss the game's art style and balancing birds

Today, Rovio has released the latest entry in their popular bird-flinging series. It's called Angry Birds Journey and promises a return to the slingshot style mechanics any long-time mobile gamer will be familiar with. We recently had a chance to chat with Game Lead Timo Pietilä and Lead Designer Sandro Kvlividze about the game. Together we discussed the more cutesy art style, future updates, and what makes Angry Birds Journey different from its predecessors.
Android Headlines

Angry Birds Returns To Form With Its 1st Slingshot Game Since 2015

You remember Angry Birds, the game that took you on a journey to destroy the pigs and get back your stolen eggs? For a time, the franchise was one of the most wildly popular puzzle games on the planet. And as its popularity grew, so too did the library of games under the name. Transcending beyond the puzzle genre to include racing titles, RPGs, and even a movie or two.
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Angry Birds Journey’, ‘RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone’, ‘EA Sports UFC 2’, ‘Disney Twisted Wonderland’, ‘Arcanium: Rise of Akhan’, ‘Black Powder Red Earth’, ‘Monopoly Tycoon’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
nintendosoup.com

The Company Man Launches Worldwide Today On Nintendo Switch

Switch owners can now conquer the corporate world in an all new platforming adventure!. Today marks the release of The Company Man on the Nintendo Switch eShop worldwide. As reported previously, the game sees players in the shoes of Jim, a young salaryman who sets out to overthrow his boss at the Good Water Company and become the CEO!
pocketgamer.biz

Track preview: discover Big Screen Gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Now that Pocket Gamer Connects London is officially less than a month away, final preparations are well underway for this highly anticipated hybrid conference. If you haven’t heard yet, Pocket Gamer Connects London is our grand return to in-person conferencing that will be taking place in London on February 14-15. Our Connects conference series has been bringing together the mobile games industry since 2014, and we could not be more excited to be bringing you our very first hybrid edition. We will be hosting 225+ speakers from around the globe and welcoming 1500+ attendees to our event, which will also feature a host of exciting content tracks.
pocketgamer.biz

KLab to distribute upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure mobile game worldwide

Japanese mobile games developer KLab has revealed that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for a new mobile game based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series. The upcoming game, which is yet to be titled, is being co-developed with Chinese games outfit Shengqu Games. KLab first acquired...
pocketgamer.biz

Rocket League Sideswipe swiped 20 million downloads in 40 days

Rocket League Sideswipe from Psyonix generated over 20 million downloads within 40 days since it launched on November 29 2021. According to App Annie, Sideswipe was the third most downloaded mobile game worldwide during December 2021, behind Free Fire and Subway Surfers. In the UK and US, Sideswipe was the most downloaded game for the final month of the year.
pocketgamer.biz

East Side Games Group is developing a F2P Doctor Who mobile game

East Side Games Group has revealed that it is developing a free-to-play mobile game based on the Doctor Who series, as well as a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios. This title is to be the first idle mobile game based on the franchise and will be driven by its narrative, with both new and classic plots to follow. Characters and companions featured in the game will come from across the 'Who-niverse'.
pocketgamer.biz

Hot Five: Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard for $70 million, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang NFTs, and former Supercell and King artist joins Bandai Namco Mobile

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week. 1. Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion cash. Microsoft has entered an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The tech conglomerate...
pocketgamer.biz

How Heck Deck shot its way to the top of the App Store

In our Making Of series, PocketGamer.biz reaches out to developers to learn more about the process of releasing a video game and highlight the extensive work that goes unseen in the background. Heck Deck, a bullet hell card game published by PID Games Mobile, was developed by @torcado and released...
pocketgamer.biz

Moonton launches Mobile Legends: Bang Bang NFTs on Binance

Moonton has revealed that its mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), will be releasing its first ever NFT collection. Named The Aspirants, the collection was first made available earlier today on cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance. The NFT collection includes two MLBB characters, Fanny and Layla, and will offer 12...
pocketgamer.biz

Bandai Namco Mobile brings on former Brawl Stars artist Paul Chambers

Former Supercell and King game artist Paul Chambers has recently joined the team at Bandai Namco Mobile in their Barcelona-based headquarters. Joining in November 2021, Chambers has entered Bandai Namco Mobile as a game artist after holding the same position at Supercell for the past five years. Whilst at Supercell, Chambers primarily worked on the development of Brawl Stars, from prototype to finished product.
pocketgamer.biz

Last chance to save up to $230 for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022!

We are only a few short weeks away from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, meaning now is the last chance to save big on your tickets! Today is your last chance to get all the fantastic value of a PG Connects conference for a fantastic price with our Mid Term discount, so don’t miss out.
