Oklahoma has finally gotten some much-needed stabilization following the upheaval that when Lincoln Riley left following their loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State. Initially, the most important focus outside of getting a new coaching staff in place was securing their 2022 recruiting class. Some commits left and didn’t come back while others left and came back. Some of their 2022 commits never wavered and remained committed to the Sooners.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO