Wordle: A free word guessing game that took the world by storm. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a rather simple but totally fun puzzle game to play. Each day, you have to guess 1 word consisting of 5 characters and you have 6 attempts (chances) to win the game. It sure looks easy until you are on your third or fourth attempts, realizing you have a few attempts left before game over. If you are looking to retain your winning streaks and increase your chance to guess the Wordle correctly, here in this article, I’m giving tips how you can play Wordle and come out as winner each day.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO