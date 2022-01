Fans of the hit Netflix series “Ozark” are thrilled that a new season of the often intense and sometimes downright crazy show is upon us. Played by Laura Linney on “Ozark,” Wendy Byrde is the wife of Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman. While she loves her husband and her family, Wendy has a political mind that can sometimes get her in trouble. Through three seasons of the show, viewers have the evolution of Wendy from stay-at-home mom to diving deep into the world criminal world. It’s been fascinating for viewers to Watch Wendy’s journey and she is one of the most beloved characters on the show. Wendy is a mentally tough and strong female character that has won over the audience with great ease.

