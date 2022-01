BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) will hold an event for high school and college students who have an interest in broadcast. The 2022 Student Workshop and Job Fair will be held on Feb. 12 in the LSU Student Union Royal Cotillion Room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. College students who are interested in television, radio, journalism and mass communication are invited to attend and will be let in for free. High school students who are currently enrolled in a television or radio educational program are invited as well.

12 DAYS AGO