The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has released proposals to bolster trials legislation, asking citizens for input on the suggestions. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has opened up proposed clinical trials legislation launched for input from the public. The aim of the ambitious suggestions is to improve and strengthen the country’s clinical trials legislation, to make the country a better place to conduct research and develop safe, innovative treatments.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO