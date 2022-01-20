ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrotin’s ‘Late Night Enterprise’ Makes a Fresh Argument for Transgression

By Helen Holmes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a great time for transgression. Mask wearers and non-mask wearers alike are snapped at for their choices; venturing outside your home with a positive test result before your quarantine’s expired is a legitimately dangerous act; cultural productions of all mediums are picked apart online before they even have a...

Rihanna Went Pantless on a Date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has already worn an extreme miniskirt in the dead of winter, so it comes as little surprise that on a recent date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the singer would bare her legs entirely when temperatures hit below freezing. Yesterday, Rih stepped out in a pantless look for dinner...
Chloë Sevigny
Sophie Calle
Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby-Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
Louie Anderson, Iconic Stand-Up Comic and ‘Baskets’ Star, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the big-hearted everyman who rose to fame as a stand-up comic, then channeled the spirit of his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, has died. He was 68. Anderson died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mentored by legendary stand-up Henny Youngman, the gap-toothed Minnesota native was named one of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time” by Comedy Central in 2004. He also co-created Life...
The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
Joshua Henry Makes Late Night TV Debut On Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Tonight, three-time TONY-nominee Joshua Henry notches another milestone in his recent meteoric rise when he makes his late night television debut on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, performing his original song “Guarantee”. He brings the skittering, funky self-penned bop to the Sam Bee song with an acoustic guitar...
‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
Discover the trippy, transgressive pleasures of Mario Bava’s swansong

Shock opens with handheld footage of a house that has clearly been long uninhabited, even as removals men arrive with a family’s crates of belongings. This previously empty house is about to become a home again, at least temporarily, for Dora (Daria Nicolodi, never better), who had been living there seven years earlier until one day her junkie husband Carlo (an uncredited Nicola Salerno) vanished in a presumed suicide, leaving behind an abandoned boat, his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
