Lady Indians roll past West Union

It’s an all-out rebound battle in this action from the Peebles-West Union girls game on January 13, won by the Lady Indians 55-34. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls basketball came to West Union High School on Thursday, January 13 in an all-county battle between the host Lady Dragons and the Peebles Lady Indians. Though their record may not be what they hoped for at this point, the Lady Dragons are a much-improved squad while the Lady Indians have bounced back from a slow start to be right in the thick of the small school race in the SHAC.

On Thursday night, the Lady Indians followed a familiar formula, that being to ride the tails of super sophomore Payton Johnson as she tallied 9 first quarter points to help her team to a 13-6 lead after one. Credit to the Lady Dragons as they stayed within striking distance but could just ever quite get over the hump and mount the necessary comeback. A bucket at the halftime buzzer by West Union’s Molly Purcell pulled her team within 25-14 at the break.

The third quarter sealed the deal for the Peebles girls as they outscored their hosts 19-8to extend their lead to 44-22 and then cruised home through the final period to post the 55-34 triumph.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win,” said Peebles head coach Sidney Pell. “We didn’t shoot the ball well but I thought we played hard and pretty good defensively. West Union is better than a lot of people give them credit for.”

Peebles (10-4, 7-2 SHAC) placed 10 players in a balanced scoring column, led by Johnson’s 18 and Kenzie Morrison’s 11. West Union (6-10, 2-6) had two players in double figures, Ashlah Staten with 13 and Molly Purcell with 12.