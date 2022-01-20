ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks — and how do you safely do it? What to know

By Bailey Aldridge, McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Health experts have recommended switching to N95 or KN95 face masks as the omicron coronavirus variant — which transmits and evades...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Do I need to dump my cloth mask, what's the difference between N95 and KN95, and can I reuse them? All your mask questions answered by virus expert

With the more contagious Omicron now the dominant Covid-19 strain, what mask to wear and how to wear it has become a contentious issue. Professor Catherine Bennett of Melbourne's Deakin University told Daily Mail Australia in many situations how you wear the mask and how it fits can be just as important as what mask you wear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#Reuse#Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hillcountrynews

Kids who lost parents to COVID deserve help, advocates say

Hundreds of thousands of kids have lost a parent or primary caregiver to COVID-19 and need support services, mental health experts say, with communities of color particularly …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
KIDS
hillcountrynews

Most states are wary of mandating COVID shots for kids

Every state requires children to receive an array of vaccinations before they enroll in school. Typically, those inoculations are for protection against polio, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy