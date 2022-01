CHARLES TOWN — Bee Line Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) participated in the annual Charles Town/Ranson Christmas parade held on Saturday, Dec. 4 — an event made all the happier given that last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19. After the parade, members enjoyed a Christmas tea at the home of member Darla Treat Courtney in Charles Town. For more information about DAR and its programs, contact BeeLineDAR@aol.com.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO