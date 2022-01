"Simple Things" is a heartfelt reflective tune from up and coming rapper Johnny Santos, a Nebraska-raised emcee who recently put out his debut project. Santos brings his distinct flow and honest demeanor to the fore over the somber keys, pulsating basslines, and smooth grooves laid before him and even throws in a soul-gripping chorus to boot. He takes listeners through his personal experiences in life from love, friendship, loss, and the unpredictable elements of life we all must endure at one point or the other. It's far from being gloomy as Santos keeps it positive for the most part and implores us to just focus on the simple things.

