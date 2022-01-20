Homicide Investigation at 2300 Pasadena Dr.

Case:

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Zachary Townsend as the victim of the homicide in the 2300 block of Pasadena Dr.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, 9-1-1 received calls of shots being fired at the 2300 Pasadena Dr. A second 9-1-1 caller reported a garage door had been left ajar at a local business at that address. The caller, referencing the shots heard earlier, thought this to be suspicious. Officers checked the business and found a man lying on the ground inside the business who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He was identified as Zachary Townsend.

Homicide investigators and crime scene personnel responded to the scene to investigate. The case is ongoing, and investigators are working to identify probable suspects.

On January 18, 2022, Townsend succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, and was pronounced deceased at 2:32 p.m.

On January 19, 2022, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.