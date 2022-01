Freeform’s new series “Single Drunk Female” does something impressive: Without leaning too hard on mordancy or gallows humor, it finds the funny in recovery. Notionally, the process of getting sober is one of the more punishing things a person can do, requiring self-reflection and consideration of the ways one’s behavior has harmed others. There’s raw material in this for drama, perhaps, but comedy of anything but the most mordant kind seems something less than intuitive. Which makes the brightly upbeat but clear-eyed “Single Drunk Female” a welcome addition to the TV landscape.

