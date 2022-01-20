ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro College received $30,000 for Season 1 of Cheer

In fact, both Navarro and rival Trinity Valley Community College were each paid $30,000 for filming rights, according to Sportico. “Everybody thinks we made a million dollars...

TexasHighways

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Returns to the Mat for Season 2

Trigger Warning: This post touches on the sexual misconduct allegations against former Navarro College cheerleader, Jerry Harris. Reader discretion is advised. *This story contains spoilers for Season 2 of Cheer*. In January 2020, Netflix took us into the world of all-star competitive cheerleading with Cheer, a docuseries about Navarro College’s...
CORSICANA, TX
Elite Daily

So, Will Cheer Get A Season 3?

When Cheer hit Netflix in January 2020, it was immediately a massive hit. The docuseries focused on the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleaders from Corsicana, Texas, many of whom seemed poised for stardom. But then the Hollywood shutdown hit in March, scandals erupted, and it seemed like the show disappeared from public consciousness. So when Season 2 was announced, fans were stunned. Now, the real question is, will there be a Cheer Season 3? There seems to be a lot more to delve into.
CORSICANA, TX
E! News

Meet the New Cast Members of Cheer Season 2

Watch: "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own. The return of Cheer has us doing cartwheels around the room!. Our favorite cheer team, Navarro, is back on Netflix for season two on Jan. 12, and they're ready to defend their championship title. In the nine-episode season, the team will have to compete against one of its biggest rivals, Trinity Valley Community College.
TV SHOWS
Collider

Exclusive 'Cheer' Season 2 Clip Shows the Tight Bonds of Team Navarro

Cheer, the breakout documentary hit which won a swathe of awards last year, focusing on the trials and tribulations of the Navarro College cheer troupe, is back on Netflix. Season 2 expands to include the cohort's most profound rival: Trinity Valley Community College. Collider has been given an exclusive clip from the new season, revealing some of the tight bonds held between the members of Navarro, including footage of Monica, Lexi, Morgan, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Why Did La'Darius Leave Navarro in 'Cheer'? His Feud With the Coaching Staff Explained

Since 2020, La'Darius Marshall has been a fan-favorite on the Netflix reality TV cheerleading competition show Cheer. The Navarro College cheerleader impressed fans not only with his extraordinary skills on the mat but his sparkling personality outside the competition. Halfway through the show's second season, La'Darius appears to have left Navarro — and his cheerleading career there — behind.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Let's Break Down What Happened With Kapena In Cheer Season 2

A lot of Cheer fans might be surprised to see the Navarro cheer team looks a little different in Season 2 of the show. The hit docuseries returned to Netflix on Jan. 12, 2022, but a lot has changed since the first season. Student assistant coach Kapena Kea, for example was a huge part of the team’s success in Season 1 of Cheer, but all that has changed in Season 2. Here’s your breakdown of what happened with Kea in Cheer Season 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Wait, Why Did Andy Disappear In The Middle Of Cheer Season 2?

Season 2 of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer is pretty different from Season 1. First of all, the second season begins just after the first season premiered on Netflix in early 2020, so audiences get to watch the cast deal with their newfound fame in real time. And on top of all the changes in the Navarro College cheer team’s personal lives, the second season also shows how the team handles the athletic world’s shutdown in 2020. Because of all these changes, some familiar faces are missing from part of Cheer Season 2, including assistant coach Andy Cosferent.
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

With ‘Cheer,’ Netflix Got a Blockbuster Hit. Navarro and TVCC Got $30K

With this month’s much-buzzed-about Season 2 premiere of Cheer, Netflix continues to prove there are lucrative, untapped reserves of drama to be mined from the ores of community college athletics. In the streaming service’s latest offering, the intrigue comes courtesy of the national contending cheerleading programs at Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, rival two-year schools outside of Dallas. Navarro was the original host of the Emmy Award-winning series, which made its debut in January 2020, and has produced both incredible spectacle and horrifying scandal. Along the way, the show has catapulted several of its subjects into social media stardom, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
realitytitbit.com

Where is Cheer's season 2 favourite Khris Franklin now?

Netflix’s hit limited series Cheer released its anticipated second season on 12 January, 2022. Within days fans found a favourite in Khris Franklin, the assistant coach to this season’s featured team, Trinity Vаlley Community College. Trinity Valley Community College has been long-term rivals with the Navarro College...
ATHENS, TX
Marie Claire

'Cheer' Season 3: Everything We Know

Just a week after season 2 of Cheer hit Netflix, we're already ready to get back on the mat. Here's everything we know about a possible season 3 of the cheerleading docuseries, including when it would hit the streamer and which teammates would be returning. What happened in 'Cheer' season...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on Ellen, Dancing with the Stars, and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, Cheer could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the Tiger King 2 route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright. Even before the pandemic hits and the team’s most beloved member, Jerry Harris, gets indicted on federal charges (more on that later), the second season of Cheer opens with the Navarro cheerleaders reeling from the shock of becoming famous in an instant. They scroll through their verified Instagram followers in disbelief, hug Kendall Jenner on TV, and take seemingly every single promotional campaign they’re offered. (A particularly painful early montage shows the squad listlessly cheerleading their way through an ad for a local bakery and a YouTube stunt on a nearby farm whose owner couldn’t care less about Netflix, let alone YouTube.) Coach Monica Aldama — a steely woman whose careful, deadpan affect is more curious than charismatic — quickly finds herself inundated by constant interviews and motivational speaking engagements. It all looks very exciting, but in talking head interviews, few of them seem excited about any of it. The team is still a solid unit in practices, but the unspoken tension of what the docuseries revealed, who got the most attention, and how much time their new extracurricular of being famous sucks up is all too palpable." Framke adds that Cheer Season 2 benefits from tackling Jerry Harris' indictment on charges of soliciting sexual images from minors from the get-go. "Making this reality plain right off the bat provides crucial framework for the season to come, which began filming well before the allegations broke, and continues throughout the squad’s subsequent collapse," says Framke. "A lesser version of this show might have omitted Jerry as much as possible, explained his fate in a quick sidebar, and moved on. But one of the reasons why Cheer became so popular in the first place was its palpable empathy for its subjects’ pain, and that goes double in this horrific instance."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Former 'Cheer' Star Lexi Brumback Left Navarro for Reasons out of Her Control

Here's to pom-poms, comfy spanky pants, and a whole lot of school spirit! On Jan 8. 2020, Netflix’s hit show Cheer hit the platform and tumbled its way into the hearts of viewers. Some people have their opinions about cheerleading not being a real sport, but the series quickly showed the world how intense college cheer is. In other words, superior athleticism and determination are the building blocks for top-notch cheerleaders.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Season 2 ‘Cheer’ cast on turning the show down

Cheer coaches Khris Franklin and Vaunte Johnson, whose team is featured in second season of docu-series”Cheer,” discuss declining to appear on the show’s first season, while creator Greg Whiteley and cheerleader Gabi Butler discuss the project’s success. (Jan. 20) AP.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Navarro Cheer's old assistant coach Andy?

Navarro Cheer is the nationally ranked forty-member team from Texas, who jump, twirl and dance for Netflix’s Cheer Season 2. But fans have questions about where the team’s old assistant coach is. Andy Cosferent was the man who filled up that role, much to the delight of viewers...
TEXAS STATE
Parade

What Happened With Monica and La'Darius on Cheer? All About the Season 2 Drama

Sure, pyramids and tumbles are interesting, but what makes Netflix‘s Cheer so engrossing is the drama—and there was a ton of drama between La’Darius Marshall and Monica Aldama on the series, coming to a head in Season 2. What happened with Monica and La’Darius on Cheer? Get the answers to all of your questions about the coach and the fan favorite’s tumultuous friendship, but beware of major spoilers for Cheer Season 2.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Cheer season 2 star Maddy Brum on Instagram

Maddy Brum is one of the new faces and stars of Cheer. After Cheer season 2 hit Netflix, Maddy instantly became a fan favourite and one of the stand-out stars for team Navarro. From her past to her present and everything in between, let’s find out more about the new...
TV & VIDEOS
