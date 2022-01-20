ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Don’t Like The Tesla’s Yoke Wheel? This Tuner Has The Answer

Carscoops
 2 days ago

The yoke steering wheel of the facelifted Tesla Model S and Model X continues to stir up debate, and for those owners that want something slightly more traditional, Tesla tuner T Sportline has the answer. The tuner is currently selling a modified wheel based around the yoke but complete...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
insideevs.com

You Can Now Get A 'Normal' Tesla Model S Steering Wheel

Fan of the new Tesla Model S but not so keen on the yoke steering wheel? You wouldn't be alone - many have been frustrated by the yoke's awkwardness, particularly at low speeds. Despite source code on Tesla's website indicating a traditional steering wheel would also be offered, in reality it never was. However fear not, aftermarket Tesla tuner T Sportline are now offering their own range of 'normal' steering wheels for the revised Model S.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's How To Fix The Tesla Yoke Problem That Should Never Have Existed

Over the past couple of years, there have been a number of strange steering wheels that we've come across. Whether these are conceptual wheels that may never reach production or ones offered by manufacturers for today's market, they all seem to do the same sort of thing: reinvent the wheel. In some cases, this can be an innovative idea, but in most, it's a case of fixing something that isn't broken. One of the most famous examples is Tesla's yoke, which has come under fire for being impractical and potentially unsafe. An aftermarket company called T Sportline has now come up with a fix for the wheel, but we have questions.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Yoke#The Wheels#Vehicles#Oem
MotorBiscuit

It Costs $3,000 to Undo Tesla’s Biggest Yoke

Tuning company T Sportline fixes the Telsa yoke wheel. We’re uncertain if the airbag has to be wired into the new wheel at an additional cost. T Sportline fills a hole in the market that shouldn’t exist. We have, very literally, come full circle on the Tesla yoke...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Yoke-Like Steering Wheel Revealed in Patent

Tesla, despite several flat-out bad ideas, is likely the most influential electric automaker on the market. Credit where credit’s due, Tesla’s battery management, powertrain efficiency, and charging network are still the best in the industry and worthy of imitation from other brands. However, BMW seems to look at the Tesla yoke design for its steering and came up with their own solution.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Koenigsegg To Build Carbon Fiber Parts For Tesla Tuner

Unplugged Performance, a California Tesla tuner, announced this week that it has partnered with Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing to produce a series of carbon fiber aero modifications for Tesla vehicles. The parts will use Koenigsegg‘s carbon fiber production process and will be built alongside parts made for the automaker’s own vehicles....
HAWTHORNE, CA
Carscoops

The Hack Of 25 Teslas Around The World By A Teenager Isn’t What It Sounds Like

As the world transitions to electric vehicles, there’s no shortage of fear of the unknown for buyers. Range anxiety is the least of those concerns these days. People are worried about self-driving tech, in-car cameras, and remote vehicle hacking. All of those can be valid concerns but the latest story of a 19-year old taking limited control of Teslas around the world isn’t as scary as it sounds.
CARS
Ubergizmo

It Looks Like Tesla’s Cybertruck Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

A few years ago, Tesla took the wraps off the Cybertruck. It featured a rather futuristic-looking design and according to the company, they quickly received over 100,000 orders for it. The plan was to release it in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed. It was then suggested that it could start being delivered to customers by the end of 2021, but now it looks like it could have been delayed again.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Tsportline Releases $3,500 USD Carbon Fiber Yoke Steering Wheel for the Tesla Model S

Tuner Tsportline has just released a premium racing Yoke steering wheel for the Telsa Model S. This new design sees the top section joined for a full 360 wheel and features carbon fiber matched with a 3M metal structure and baltic birch plywood for extensive layers. It is then sealed with polyurethane adhesive to prevent moisture, cracking, and deformation then topped with Glasurit clearcoat.
CARS
Carscoops

BMW i4 Loses Out To The Tesla Model 3 In Their First Real-World Head-To-Head

Just a few years ago there weren’t any hardcore straight-up competitors to Tesla but times have changed. Now brands are popping up with new rivals all over the place including Hyundai, Porsche, and BMW. The latter’s i4 is perhaps the most under-estimated of the bunch and now we get to see it go head to head against a Tesla Model 3 Performance.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Supra With Tuner Widebody Kit Looks Like A Shark

Tuners love the Toyota Supra. That goes for older generations as well as the current A90, which is the focus of this particular makeover. Zacoe Performance offers interesting body kits for a range of high-end vehicles, but there's no polite way to say it. The latest Supra package makes this Toyota look like a shark.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Toyota's New Hot Hatch May Pack a Feature You Don't Like

It hasn't been the best of times for sporty hatchback fans who like Toyotas here recently. The brand discontinued the Yaris in America in 2020, so we didn't get the Gazoo Racing designed GR Yaris — which sounds like the most fun hot hatch on the planet on sale today. Toyota has been teasing a larger, more fitting hot hatch for America, the GR Corolla, which should get the same 1.6-liter engine from the Yaris with a bit more power and all-wheel drive. (Picture Toyota building a Golf R.) It sounds awesome, and a leak suggests it will arrive really soon. But Toyota may offer it with a feature you don't like.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy